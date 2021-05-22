Teen arrested after 2 people shot outside Brooklyn restaurant

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old after a man and a woman were shot outside a Brooklyn restaurant on Friday night.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

They say a man and woman were both shot in front of 689 Washington Ave, in Prospect Heights.

The woman who was shot is a 34-year-old federal prosecutor that works for the US Attorney - Department Of Justice.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

