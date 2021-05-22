PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old after a man and a woman were shot outside a Brooklyn restaurant on Friday night.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.
They say a man and woman were both shot in front of 689 Washington Ave, in Prospect Heights.
The woman who was shot is a 34-year-old federal prosecutor that works for the US Attorney - Department Of Justice.
It's unknown what led to the shooting.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Teen arrested after 2 people shot outside Brooklyn restaurant
TOP STORIES
Show More