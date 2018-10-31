Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video

It happened in Sunset Park.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 19-year-old man was robbed in a disturbing and violent attack in Brooklyn that was caught on camera.

It shows the other men attacking the teen, dragging him to the ground and punching and kicking him.

During the attack, the suspects cut the victim's bag off with a knife.

It happened on October 8th at 2 p.m. on 56th Street in Sunset Park.

The victim was treated and released from Lutheran Medical Center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

