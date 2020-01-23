Broom swung, bottles thrown during wild brawl at Brooklyn restaurant

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A wild brawl was caught on camera at a restaurant in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Fists flew inside the Mister King Asian Fusion restaurant last month.
Surveillance video shows three people entering the restaurant, and they start hitting, kicking and punching employees.
At one point, a broom was used in the attack.
One suspect is seen taking cans of soda and glass bottles from a refrigerated display case and throwing them at a worker.
One employee suffered a cut to the face.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the attackers.
Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects in the video is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
