Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx

The BMW was southbound when the driver lost control and careened into the northbound lanes just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
The 30-year-old man behind the wheel, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.
Two passengers, both men ages 26 and 37, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The BMW narrowly missed crashing into a northbound Toyota RAV4.
The 51-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her vehicle sustained minor damage from the crash.
