Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A driver was killed and his two passengers injured when his BMW crashed into the opposite lanes of the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.The BMW was southbound when the driver lost control and careened into the northbound lanes just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.The 30-year-old man behind the wheel, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.Two passengers, both men ages 26 and 37, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The BMW narrowly missed crashing into a northbound Toyota RAV4.The 51-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her vehicle sustained minor damage from the crash.----------