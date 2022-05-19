Traffic

Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed, 2 passengers hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash

BRONX (WABC) -- A driver was killed and his two passengers injured when his BMW crashed into the opposite lanes of the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.

The BMW was southbound when the driver lost control and careened into the northbound lanes just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

The 30-year-old man behind the wheel, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

Two passengers, both men ages 26 and 37, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.



The BMW narrowly missed crashing into a northbound Toyota RAV4.

The 51-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her vehicle sustained minor damage from the crash.

What is white replacement theory? Belief fueling racist attacks
EMBED More News Videos

Ideas from "The Great Replacement Theory" filled a racist screed supposedly posted by Payton Gendron, the teen accused of killing 10 in Buffalo.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbronxnew york citytraffic fatalitiescar crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EMT shot in ambulance by alleged drunk patient on Staten Island
9-year-old girl killed in NYC had bed dropped on head, prosecutors say
No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive
Bear safely removed after getting stuck in tree in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start and a sunny afternoon
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St
Show More
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
20-year-old shot to death after motorcycle sale gone bad in NYC
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Family mourns 18-year-old killed in Jersey shore sand collapse
Actor Liev Schreiber hosts event in D.C. to raise money for Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News