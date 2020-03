CORNWALL, New York (WABC) -- Crews are monitoring a big brush fire in Breakneck Ridge near Cornwall.Images of the fire were posted to social media on Monday night.The Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said winds were spreading the flames around 7:30 p.m.Breakneck Mountain is a popular area for hiking and getaways from the city.The cause of the fire is not yet known.Few other details were released.----------