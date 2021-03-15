Brush fire continues to burn in Ocean County, 1 firefighter critically hurt

A firefighter with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sustained injuries on Sunday. The firefighter is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
The Garden State Parkway near Brick Township was shutdown for hours, it's now back open.
Fire officials say the fire began at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in wooded areas just off Route 70 in Lakewood.
"We're just trying to hold our lines where we're at. Eliminate the hot spots and keep it where it's at," said Dale Carry with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The fire engulfed more than 170 acres in an area that's heavy on both brush and commerce.
Twenty-nine homes are damaged in Brick.
In Lakewood, three commercial buildings were destroyed.
The fire is more than 50% contained, although strong winds remain a challenge.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has put Stage Three fire restrictions into place, which prohibits fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires are also prohibited.
Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
