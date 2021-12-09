Bullet shatters classroom window at school in Manhattan

The incident happened at the Greater Oaks Charter School on Delancey and Forsythe around 10 a.m.
Fortunately students were not inside the fourth-floor classroom at the time.
Police say a gunman missed his intended targets -- two men -- on the street and one of the rounds fired struck the school instead.
The two men got away in a dark-colored Mercedes Benz while the gunman ran away.
No injuries were reported.
