Bullet shatters classroom window at school in Manhattan

Bullet shatters classroom window at school in NYC

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bullet went flying into a school and shattered a classroom window on the Lower East Side on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Greater Oaks Charter School on Delancey and Forsythe around 10 a.m.

Fortunately students were not inside the fourth-floor classroom at the time.



Police say a gunman missed his intended targets -- two men -- on the street and one of the rounds fired struck the school instead.

The two men got away in a dark-colored Mercedes Benz while the gunman ran away.

No injuries were reported.

