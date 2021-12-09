Bullet shatters classroom window at school in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11311205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. Toni Yates reports the suspect in custody is a 49-year-old homeless man.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bullet went flying into a school and shattered a classroom window on the Lower East Side on Thursday.The incident happened at the Greater Oaks Charter School on Delancey and Forsythe around 10 a.m.Fortunately students were not inside the fourth-floor classroom at the time.Police say a gunman missed his intended targets -- two men -- on the street and one of the rounds fired struck the school instead.The two men got away in a dark-colored Mercedes Benz while the gunman ran away.No injuries were reported.----------