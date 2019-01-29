Bungling burglars in Dallas return TV too big for their getaway car

EMBED </>More Videos

Two burglars had to return a TV too big for their SUV.

Eyewitness News
DALLAS, Texas (WABC) --
A pair of suspects were caught on camera bungling a burglary in Texas.

The two thieves are seen stealing a very large flatscreen TV from a home in Dallas.

The problem was, the TV was too big to fit into their getaway vehicle.

It took several minutes of trying to fit the TV into the SUV before the men gave up and walked it back to the home.

So far there have been no arrests.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarybig screen tvDallas
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
AccuWeather Alert: Deep freeze coming
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in wild brawl during LI high school game
Elderly woman mugged while walking home from church in NJ
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Show More
Suspected MS-13 members charged in fellow student's stabbing
Search on for suspect who stabbed 2 men in Chelsea
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
More News