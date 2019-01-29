DALLAS, Texas (WABC) --A pair of suspects were caught on camera bungling a burglary in Texas.
The two thieves are seen stealing a very large flatscreen TV from a home in Dallas.
The problem was, the TV was too big to fit into their getaway vehicle.
It took several minutes of trying to fit the TV into the SUV before the men gave up and walked it back to the home.
So far there have been no arrests.
