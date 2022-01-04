Burger King worker attacked by 2 men for not preparing food fast enough in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the two men who attacked a worker at Burger King.

Police say the attackers got into an argument with the 22-year-old employee because the food "was not prepared fast enough."


It happened on December 4 at 6:14 p.m. inside a Burger King on Linden Boulevard in Brownsville.

Investigators say the suspects jumped over the counter and punched the worker several times while displaying a knife.

They then ran off on Powell Street.

The worker was treated by EMS at the scene and is expected to recover.




Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

