Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from New Jersey home

SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman who was the victim of a burglary is coping with the loss of something far more significant than any possessions -- the ashes of her late husband.The thief broke into Liz Liposky's South Amboy home just before Halloween by kicking down a door. Soon after, it was discovered that the box containing Michael Liposky's ashes was missing along with some jewelry and a wedding band.Relatives say Michael Liposky was called "the glue," because he was the man who held his family together. He died back in 2011 from cancer, and now, the grieving is starting all over again."The idea of somebody walking through your home and going through your personal belongings, let alone taking the remains of your loved ones," niece Jamie Stratton said. "It's killing her deep inside."The crime is left Liz Liposky traumatized once again, because she had hoped to one day join her ashes with those of her husband of 49 years.But the thought of eternal rest next to him has been shattered for now."By this point, they have to have known that it's not jewelry," Stratton said. "It's the remains of someone, whether it be a pet or your loved one. Just bring him back."The ashes were in a small box that was sitting inside of another larger box. A funeral card was nearby, but that did not stop the thief from taking something that has much more sentimental value than anything else."If they know by now that it's somebody ashes, how do you hold onto them?" Stratton said."How do you just discard them?"----------