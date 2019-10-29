Burglars completely remove ATM from store in NYC burglary spree

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Shop owners across New York City are on edge after three burglars who police say broke into at least nine different stores across Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

Police say the burglars seem to be targeting ATMs - and in once incident, they completely removed one of them from a store.

Police say they have stolen thousands in cash.

