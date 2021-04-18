Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was arrested Friday after police say he broke multiple windows of an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a call of criminal mischief near Hendrix Street and Atlantic Avenue just after midnight Friday.

The suspect was caught on video banging the front windshield and trying to break off the wipers of the bus.

Laquarn Johnson, 39, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.



A spokeswoman with the MTA released the following statement:

"Attacks on buses are senseless and ridiculous. The bus operator, who was clearly in fear, acted professionally in immediately calling for help. We've said repeatedly that the city needs to meet its obligation to assure safety and security in transit and provide mental health services to those who need them."

MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
EMBED More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citymtabusbus driver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer confiscated by NYPD
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police faces federal charge
Adam Toledo remembered by family as kind, funny teen in wake of fatal police shooting
FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from East River
Show More
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
COVID Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News