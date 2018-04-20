New York bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York bus driver was caught on camera watching videos while driving.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A bus driver in New York was recorded by a passenger paying attention to a cell phone when his eyes should have been glued to the road.

Barry Fisk shot cell phone video of the driver watching television programs on his phone while driving to Woodbury Commons in Orange County.

The passenger said the bus left Manhattan around 8:30 a.m. Monday and that the driver started watching the videos immediately after departure.

"Get Your Guide" is the company that booked the tour. A company spokesman responded to Eyewitness News saying that the driver has been fired and the passenger offered an apology and a refund.

"We're keenly aware of our responsibility for the safety of each and every activity offered on our platform," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We thoroughly vet all activities submitted to our marketplace before approval to ensure each and every one is amazing and safe. We require all of our suppliers to be properly insured and to follow all relevant local laws and regulations, and our team performs regular checks of products offered on our site to ensure our standards of quality are continuously upheld. In this case, the driver in question was in breach of local law and our own safety standards, and we regret that our customer Barry Fisk was put in an unsafe situation as a result. We've reached out personally to Mr. Fisk with a full refund and our sincere apologies. We've also shared the video with the bus operator in question, and have temporarily suspended the product from our site. We're confident the operator they will take all steps necessary to ensure this doesn't happen again."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverdistracted drivingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News