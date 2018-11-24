BUSINESS

Small Business Saturday: Brooklyn avenue recognized as country's best small business shopping districts

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The first tree lighting in Park Slope is meant to promote Small Business Saturday.

Park Slope's 5th Avenue was recently recognized as one of the country's best small business shopping districts.

When you shop mom and pop stores, it is all about relationships. At the Good Wine shop on 5th Avenue, those relationships mean so much that they display them on the wall.

"The kids sit and draw as their parents shop, and we love it," says Heather Johnston.

Sure, shoppers can hit the mall on Black Friday...or shop on Cyber Monday, but there is something special about Small Business Saturday.

Whether are shoppers are hungry, or need to satisfy a sweet tooth or need a pair of glasses, when shopping small business in your neighborhood, you can feel pretty good about where your dollar ends up.

"I think the dynamics of the neighborhood are changing right now, and in order to keep us here, everyone should support our small businesses. Because otherwise, we are going to get replaced by the more commercial stores, and you're not going to see small businesses around anymore," says Small Business Owner, Sam Tse.

Needless to say, local business owners say the real goal is to make Small Business Saturday - Small Business Every Day.

