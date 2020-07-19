Business

Watch Harlem Serves Up: Part 1

NEW YORK -- Chefs and restaurateurs including Mashama Bailey, Aliyyah Baylor, Adrienne Cheatham, Nina Compton, Charles Gabriel, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Skai Young and Raymond Zamanta Mohan headlined a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" supported by Humana which aired on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from executive producers Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz.
