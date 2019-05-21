Business

Long-delayed Meadowlands megamall in New Jersey delayed yet again

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Officials have once again pushed back the opening date for a massive retail and entertainment center in the Meadowlands.

The long-delayed American Dream project was slated for a late summer opening. But officials said Monday that it will now open this fall.

American Dream will feature 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, including more than 450 stores and restaurants. The project includes an amusement park, an indoor ski slope, an indoor ice skating rink, an indoor water park and more.

The project has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003.

The immense structure, once called "the ugliest damn building in New Jersey" by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, has sat unfinished between MetLife Stadium and the New Jersey Turnpike for years.

