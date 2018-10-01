It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store and that means shoppers can look forward to some major deals.Lord and Taylor is launching its store closing sale Thursday at its flagship location on 5th Avenue.The 104-year-old store is shutting down for good after the holidays.But it's starting to say goodbye now, with plans to scale back its usual holiday decor from six window displays to just two.The window displays will be dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.----------