Verizon Wireless text messaging returns to East Coast customers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Verizon wireless outage impacted "a ton of" customers who tried to send texts on the East Coast for most of the morning.
"Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being affected," Verizon Wireless support tweeted to impacted people.
Verizon reported the problem was resolved around 10:30 a.m.
Some customers who continued to report problems were advised to restart their phones.
