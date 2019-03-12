Business

Verizon Wireless text messaging returns to East Coast customers

FILE - Pedestrians pass a Verizon Wireless store on Canal Street in New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Verizon wireless outage impacted "a ton of" customers who tried to send texts on the East Coast for most of the morning.

"Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being affected," Verizon Wireless support tweeted to impacted people.

Verizon reported the problem was resolved around 10:30 a.m.

Some customers who continued to report problems were advised to restart their phones.

