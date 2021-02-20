Business

Why Central Park ice rinks will be closing early this season

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Trump Organization says New York City is forcing it to close the two ice skating rinks it manages in Central Park Sunday, more than a month before they'd normally wrap up for the season.

The City moved to terminate its concession contracts with The Trump Organization following the deadly riot at the Capitol.

The contracts for the Wollman and Lasker rinks were set to expire in April, but the City reportedly moved the date up to February 26.

This means an early end to skating programs that serve low-income children and people with special needs.

The Trump Organization says the rink closures will also put hundreds of people out of work.

The City has yet to respond to a request for comment.

MORE NEWS: Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
EMBED More News Videos

Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscentral parkmanhattannew york citydonald trumpus capitolcentral parkmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
Show More
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
More TOP STORIES News