Why Central Park ice rinks will be closing early this season

Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Trump Organization says New York City is forcing it to close the two ice skating rinks it manages in Central Park Sunday, more than a month before they'd normally wrap up for the season.The City moved to terminate its concession contracts with The Trump Organization following the deadly riot at the Capitol.The contracts for the Wollman and Lasker rinks were set to expire in April, but the City reportedly moved the date up to February 26.This means an early end to skating programs that serve low-income children and people with special needs.The Trump Organization says the rink closures will also put hundreds of people out of work.The City has yet to respond to a request for comment.----------