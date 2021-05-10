Business

You can recycle old Barbies, Matchbox cars with Mattel's new program

EMBED <>More Videos

Mattel starts toy recycling program

Old toys headed for the donation pile are getting a new life with Mattel's new recycling pilot program.

Mattel PlayBack will recover and reuse materials in old toys for future products.

Materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys will either be downcycled into other plastic products or converted from waste to energy.

It's part of the company's sustainability focus after committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030.

"Mattel toys are made to last and be passed on from generation to generation," said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. "A key part of our product design process is a relentless focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is one significant way we are innovating. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a great example of this, enabling us to turn materials from toys that have lived their useful life into recycled materials for new products."

All you have to do is print a free shipping label from Mattel's website and send your old toys off to bring a new generation sustainable joy.

The program is focusing first on Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys. It hopes to expand to more brands in the future.

The program will be available in the United States and Canada. It is also coming soon to France, Germany, and the UK.

ALSO READ: It's down to 5 on 'American Idol'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrecyclingmatteltoysbarbie
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD still searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting
Mom shot in Times Square chaos thought she'd never see daughter again
AccuWeather: Early clouds, partly sunny and breezy
Lincoln Center begins outdoor performances on 'The Green'
How to make the most of your tax refund check
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
COVID Vaccine Updates: US cases at 7-month low; mask guidance may change
Show More
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
Dumpling delivery fundraiser raises $17K for mental health resources
Most popular American baby names in 2020
More TOP STORIES News