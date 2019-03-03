Police: Cab driver stabbed in neck, chest in the Bronx

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates from Co-Op City.

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A cab driver was stabbed in the neck and chest in the Bronx, police say.

The 27-year-old man was stabbed just after 9 p.m. on 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in Co-Op City.

Officials say he was bleeding heavily from the neck, but was conscious when first responders arrived.

At least one car was hit prior to the stabbing. It is unclear whether the stabbing is related to the accident.

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description yet.
