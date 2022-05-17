localish

Neighborhood favorite, Camino Alto in SF serves up nutritious dishes with intention

By Janel Andronico
Clean eating never tasted so good!

SAN FRANCISCO -- During his 30s, Camino Alto restaurant owner Josh Copeland noticed an unexpected deterioration in his health without a clear explanation.

"I was losing my hair, I was having skin issues, I was having inflammation in my joints, my back was falling apart," explained Copeland. "I was like, 'Man, this does not seem appropriate for my age and my lifestyle.'"

After incorporating simple, clean ingredients into his diet, Copeland's health outlook drastically improved.

His experience inspired the menu for Camino Alto, which focuses on nutritious, sustainable ingredients.

"We try to keep the food as simple as we can. We go to the farmers market, we buy what's the season," described Copeland. "And it's heavily influenced by Mexican flavors because they are just so influential to the state of California. I think it is one of the best cuisines in the world."

The restaurant brings healthy and hearty dishes to the table, while promoting a friendly atmosphere, so you can feel good about dining out.

"And if we can give them a place to eat the kind of food that they can feel good about, in a setting that makes them feel comfortable and relaxed, and they can share stories, I'm over the moon," said Copeland.

