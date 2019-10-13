Car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames in Rockland County

BREAKING - A large emergency response to the train tracks off of Crooked Hill Road in Pearl River, after a car goes off the bridge on Rt 304 and onto the tracks, that car wheels up, hearing possibly 2 children were inside @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/BnSmpKPgrt — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) October 13, 2019

PEARL RIVER, New York -- First responders are on the scene of a bad accident in Rockland County.New Jersey Transit says the car went on the train tracks at West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River and then burst into flames.It is unknown if there are injuries, but there are reports that there may be children inside the car.NJ Transit service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet.----------