Car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames in Rockland County

PEARL RIVER, New York -- First responders are on the scene of a bad accident in Rockland County.

New Jersey Transit says the car went on the train tracks at West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River and then burst into flames.



It is unknown if there are injuries, but there are reports that there may be children inside the car.

NJ Transit service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet.

