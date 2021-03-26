Car jumps curb, hits pedestrians after Brooklyn multi-vehicle crash

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car jumped a curb and plowed into several pedestrians following a multivehicle crash in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

It happened at Flatlands Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section just before 1 p.m.

It appeared at least three vehicles were involved, and video from CitizenApp showed first responders treating patients at the scene.

At least six injuries were reported, but it was unclear how many were pedestrians and how many may have been in the cars.

None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening, but three of them were described as serious.

This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny.com for the latest developments.

TRENDING: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynflatlandspedestrian struckcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo makes announcement at Bronx community center
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Cuomo under fire from some in NYC as top aide speaks out
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for young son of fallen firefighter
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
25,000 opt back into NYC in-person learning
NJ expanding vaccine eligibility to 55+ on April 5, target May 1 for all
Show More
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
Sen. Ted Cruz face-to-face with human smugglers at the border
NY indoor amusement parks, entertainment centers allowed to reopen
'Lonesome Dove' novelist Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
More TOP STORIES News