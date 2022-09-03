1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch

Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.

LONG ISLAND -- One person is dead after a car was struck by an LIRR train Saturday morning.

A Penn Station-bound train struck an unauthorized car on the tracks west of Huntington Station around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson.

Service is suspended on the Port Jefferson Branch between Hicksville and Huntington.

Police and LIRR personnel are investigating the crash.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Driver had medical episode before fatal crash on Palisades Parkway leaving 4 dead, 8 injured

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip