Video: Car drives through protesters in Times Square

The NYPD says there is currently an ongoing investigation into the incident involving the black Taurus sedan, but it is not an NYPD vehicle.
According to police, the incident may have involved protesters from a pro-Trump rally and from a Black Lives Matter march.
No one has come forward to claim property damage or any injuries.
Police are asking for anyone who was injured to come forward.
Councilmember Keith Powers says his office will look into it.
My office is looking into tonight’s incident in Times Square. Hoping everyone is safe.— Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) September 4, 2020
Using a vehicle to hurt peaceful protestors is unacceptable and must be stopped.
Few other details were released.
