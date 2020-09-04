NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters in Times Square

The incident happened when a Black Lives Matter march encountered the vehicle, whose occupants had previously participated in a pro-Trump counter-protest in Duffy Square.
The black Ford Taurus police interceptor was eastbound on 46th Street when it stopped at a red light at Broadway, and at that moment, the protest -- comprised of a few hundred people -- started to move in that direction onto 46th Street.
The car involved appears to be formerly used as a police cruiser, complete with a bull bar in the front, likely purchased at a surplus auction. Police say it was not an NYPD vehicle.
The protesters were said to have recognized the vehicle from the prior counter-protests and surrounded it, including a bicyclist who blocked the car from moving further.
Two people struck the car window, one with a punch and one banging on it. At that point, the car started to accelerate through the crowd and ultimately sped away, making an illegal right onto Broadway into traffic.
"We are lucky there was no vehicle collision," a police official said.
The counter protesters were previously on foot when they were confronted by the much larger group of Black Lives Matter protesters, police escorted them to their vehicle for their safety.
But once the counter protesters were in the car, the driver drove away from police, down West 46th Street, where it was surrounded.
There were six people total in the car, including some wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats and some who had been involved in prior incidents of vandalizing Black Lives Matter murals in the city.
So far, no one has come forward or claimed they were hurt, though the protesters have their own volunteer medical unit to treat minor injuries.
After interviews are complete, detectives will determine if there is a need to investigate further.
Councilmember Keith Powers says his office will look into it.
My office is looking into tonight’s incident in Times Square. Hoping everyone is safe.— Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) September 4, 2020
Using a vehicle to hurt peaceful protestors is unacceptable and must be stopped.
