Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 1-year-old girl is safe after being found inside a car that was being towed by a repo driver in New Jersey.Police say the father put the child in the car outside their East Orange home Wednesday morning before returning inside.When he returned, the car had been towed by the repo driver, who was unaware the child was inside.Believing the car was stolen, the father contacted police.They were able to track down the car and the child, who has been reunited with his family and is expected to be OK.The vehicle was located across the border in Newark.The girl was checked out at the hospital as a precaution.