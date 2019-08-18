Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas explosion at a wedding reception injured three people in New Jersey.
The accident happened at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield on Friday night.
Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.
The 32-to 34-year-old victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.
The wedding was halted. The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.
An investigation into the explosion continues.
