Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams announces her retirement

My dear friend & colleague @DianaWilliams is retiring after 29 yrs While I’m so sad, I’m incredibly happy for her. She’s not leaving yet though - not until September. So we still have time left with her. Please send her good wishes as she enters a new chapter in her life.@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/XnUFtdg7W8 — Sade Baderinwa (@SadeABC) May 30, 2019

a big day here at Eyewitness News @ABC7NY .. the great @DianaWilliamsNY told us she will, in Sept., be retiring after 29 years at WABC TV.

I'm honored to have been chosen to try to fill her seat, and partner with my 11 p.m. co-anchor, @SadeABC https://t.co/5xgToKiiQ8 — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) May 30, 2019

We are celebrating the great ⁦@DianaWilliamsNY⁩. Diana has decided to spend more time with her family and is retiring in September after 29 years with ⁦@ABC7NY⁩. “It’s time to carpe diem the world!”

Diana, you’ve earned this. Congrats, my friend. pic.twitter.com/BzNraWmhaK — Liz Cho (@LizCho7) May 30, 2019

@DianaWilliamsNY got a well deserved standing ovation after our GM announced she is retiring from @ABC7NY after 29 years. We love you Diana and will miss you, but wish you the very best as you begin a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/lmdJ8GzUM5 — David Novarro (@DavidNovarro7) May 30, 2019

Celebrating this amazing woman. @DianaWilliamsNY announcing she will be leaving @ABC7NY at the end of the summer to spend more time with her family & climb some more mountains. She’ll be with us through the summer. She is irreplaceable. She is beauty, brains, kindness and grace. pic.twitter.com/iaqyCXTQgS — Lauren Glassberg (@LaurenGlassberg) May 30, 2019

Off to climb more 🏔 ! My friend, mentor, colleague @dianawilliamsny announces after 40 yrs in the biz its “Time to Carpe the World!” 🌎Congrats to the strongest, smartest person I know. Go Climb your mountains… https://t.co/iobrYLCmHN — 7 On Your Side (@7OnYourSideNY) May 30, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Diana Williams, award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, has announced that she is retiring after 29 years here at WABC-TV.Diana joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991. Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina - a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting."I joined Eyewitness news as a reporter and wound up on the anchor desk with the late, great Bill Buetel. I've covered stories from around the world and interviewed fascinating people. I work daily with smart and engaging people who are passionate about journalism and getting it right... and I do it alongside my dear 5 o'clock teammates, Sade and Lee," she wrote on Facebook.Diana and her family have gone through some difficult events over the last 5 years, which she says changed her perspective on things."I am happy to say - Hubs, my son, and my two daughters are all in a good place now. But the journey getting to this point has changed my perspective and I've learned that above all, "time" is a precious commodity," she wrote.Diana says she plans to do more hiking and mountain climbing as she enters this next chapter. She and her son climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in July 2008. Since then she has hiked Mt. Fuji, Mt.Rainier, Half Dome and Pikes Peak.Diana is taking some time off in June but will remain with Eyewitness News until September.Members of the Eyewitness News team have been sharing their celebrations on social media, which we have included below.