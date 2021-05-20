Vandals strike cars on a street in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10663522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on the famed hotel preparing to welcome back guests for the first time in more than a year.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Residents in one Queens neighborhood woke up Thursday to nearly two dozen cars vandalized.Police say 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles along 33rd Street from 23rd Avenue to Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria were spray painted overnight."I think it's nonsense," victim Larry Ross said. "No one has anything better to do, and it costs people money."Most of the cars had either the letter A or a line painted on the passenger side of the vehicle."Very upset because I'm a senior citizen," victim Petula Lembsis said. "They don't care whose it is. They just like to damage property."Area residents say this is a repeat offense, and they just want it to stop."Some frustrations, I'm sure," victim Timothy Clark said. "I don't think some of our officials have been as hard on petty crimes as I think they should be. I do think there's a lot going on right now, so I think it's a complicated reasons that probably requires a complicated solution."Authorities say there are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.----------