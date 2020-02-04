Mother, 3-year-old child struck by car while crossing street on Staten Island

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her 3-year-old child were struck by a car while crossing the street on Staten Island.

The pair was hit by a Nissan at Manor Road and Egbert Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Both the mother and child suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The mother suffered cuts to her hands and knees while the child suffered a bump to the head and road rash.

The driver stayed on the scene and was questioned by police.

Police say the driver was issued a summons, but it is unknown for what.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castleton cornersstaten islandnew york citychild injuredperson struck
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News