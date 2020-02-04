Mother, 3-year-old child struck by car while crossing street on Staten Island

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her 3-year-old child were struck by a car while crossing the street on Staten Island.The pair was hit by a Nissan at Manor Road and Egbert Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.Both the mother and child suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.The mother suffered cuts to her hands and knees while the child suffered a bump to the head and road rash.The driver stayed on the scene and was questioned by police.Police say the driver was issued a summons, but it is unknown for what.----------