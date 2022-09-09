Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- One Long Island family is asking the community for help in finding who shot their beloved cat.

The family said they let their 11-year-old cat Stella out early in the morning on September 1 and she didn't return that night. Something the family says was very unusual for her.

They spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress.

Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.

Now the family wants answers.

The Nassau County SPCA is helping the family spread the word.

The animal rescue is offering a $6,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 516-THE-SPCA.

