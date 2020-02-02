Video shows deer plow into man walking in McDonald's parking lot in North Carolina

LOCUST, North Carolina (WABC) -- A wild scene was caught on camera when a deer plowed into a man walking in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Carolina.The deer could be seen rushing from behind and slamming the unsuspecting victim to the ground last Wednesday.Ken Worthy said he and his wife just walked out of the restaurant.He said he wasn't injured and didn't even spill his drink."We were walking out with our cokes and you look both ways and my wife caught a look, I looked, and we literally saw him last second," Worthy said. "He collided with me, I was down and then back up."Worthy said he just saw the flash of the animal rolling over him and going in a straight line before he was gone.When he got up, Worthy said he couldn't help but laugh at the situation and was just glad it wasn't his wife or children in the parking lot who were struck instead.----------