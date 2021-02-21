Central Park loop named in honor of Black Olympian, distance running pioneer Ted Corbitt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10355375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The famed six-mile loop of paved drives that circles the entirety of Central Park has a new name.It's now the Ted Corbitt Loop in honor of the storied Black Olympian.Corbitt was known to many as the 'father of long-distance running.'He was also a co-founder and the first president of the New York Road Runners."We should and will be honoring Ted Corbitt with every race, every run, every ride, every roll, every stroll, every walk that we do here in this beautiful park every single day," NYC Marathon Director Ted Metellus said.Corbitt ran the first New York City Marathon wearing bib number one.----------