Central Park ice rinks will close more than a month early, Trump Org. says

The City moved to terminate its concession contracts with The Trump Organization following the deadly riot at the Capitol.
The contracts for the Wollman and Lasker rinks were set to expire in April, but the City reportedly moved the date up to February 26.
This means an early end to skating programs that serve low-income children and people with special needs.
The Trump Organization says the rink closures will also put hundreds of people out of work.
The City has yet to respond to a request for comment.
