BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --An indictment has been filed against the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a Long Island mother who led a crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain.
The driver, AnnMarie Drago, is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide, petit larceny and criminal mischief
Rodriguez was struck and killed on September 14 while setting up a memorial in Brentwood to mark the second anniversary of the death of her 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens, who were killed in gang-related violence.
Prosecutors allege that Drago stole some of the memorial and then intentionally destroyed another part of it. Drago was reportedly trying to sell her mother's homo, which is located near the memorial.
They say Rodriguez confronted Drago about it, which is when she was allegedly run over.
Drago pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.
A grand jury heard evidence, including testimony from Kayla's father, Freddy Cuevas, who witnessed the crash.
Rodriguez' death came two years to the day after her daughter's body was found. Kayla Cuevas and Mickens were walking when police say they were ambushed by MS-13 gang members and slaughtered.
Their deaths brought sudden attention to a string of killings of teenagers in the Long Island suburbs that had largely gone unnoticed, and in some cases, uninvestigated by police. After he became president, Donald Trump visited Brentwood and vowed a national crackdown on MS-13.
He recognized Rodriguez, Cuevas and Mickens' parents at the State of the Union address in January.
"Her roar was deafening, from the streets of Brentwood to the halls of Congress to the ears of the president himself," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said at her funeral.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
