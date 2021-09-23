Society

Former Eyewitness News reporter Chauncey Howell dies at 86

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Beloved journalist and former Eyewitness News reporter Chauncey Howell has died.

Howell, who was 86, died on Monday in his hometown of Easton, Pennsylvania, Ashton Funeral Home told Eyewitness News.

The entertaining, and often amusing, theater, movie and restaurant critic was an Eyewitness News mainstay from 1986 to 1991.

Chauncey was born on July 15, 1935 in Easton. He attended Easton Public Schools and graduated from Amherst College with a degree in classics.

Howell started his career in journalism at Women's Wear Daily. He also wrote pieces for the New York Times and Playboy.

He wrote humorously about the New York scene which led to him becoming a reporter for WNBC-TV, WABC-TV and NY1, covering events throughout the five boroughs from his quirky perspective.

Later in his career, Howell worked on radio and TV on Long Island.

Howell's long and successful career in television earned him five Emmys.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Forks Cemetery in Stockertown, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton.


