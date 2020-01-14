Food & Drink

There is now a proper term for the residue left behind by Cheetos

You know how you'll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers?

Maybe you've called it "Cheetos dust." Well, that's wrong.

The term you're looking for is "Cheetle."

Cheetle is defined as "that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom," according to a news release from Frito Lay and spokesman Chester Cheetah.

You can use it in a sentence, like, "my hands have Cheetle on them," or "did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?"

Some have suggested actor Don Cheadle should be their new spokesperson.

By the way, the best way to remove the Cheetle is by licking your fingers.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnack foodbig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News