New Jersey's 'Chef Dion' celebrates 1 year since start of food program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10441746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local chef is marking one year of helping families in need in New Jersey, the best way he knows how.Dioniscio Cucuta is affectionately known as 'Chef Dion.'He noticed his community was facing mounting hardships during the onset of the pandemic and started a program to provide families with fresh food.So, he used his background as a chef and a former football coach to rally support for food donations.On Tuesday, he marked one year of running a food program that has served 250,000 meals to the people of Englewood."I thank god for us being able to do this. We're here every Tuesday, we're not stopping -- the only time we're stopping is when the food runs out," Cucata said.Chef Dion is no stranger to community outreach. He is also a marine who created a mentoring program to help disabled combat veterans.----------