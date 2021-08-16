Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to outdoor dining structures, garbage in Chelsea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10951372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CVS and Walgreens will start giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only for those with weakened immune systems. Here's what to know.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest for allegedly setting small fires up and down Eighth Avenue in Chelsea Monday morning.Alex Blodgett, 39, was arrested after police say he set the outdoor dining structure outside Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy on fire just after 4 a.m.Blodgett is suspected of setting 13 fires on Eighth Avenue, starting at around 2:40 a.m. Many were garbage fires.Citizen App captured pictures of the scene.The Brooklyn man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evacuation. Charges against him are pending.----------