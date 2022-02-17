56-year-old man stabbed in face across from Whole Foods in Manhattan; 2 suspects on the run

According to police, a 56-year-old man was stabbed in the face with an unknown object on West 24th Street near Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just after 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Police are searching for two male suspects who ran from the scene.
No arrests have been made and so far, there's no motive for the attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
