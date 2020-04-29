BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The gorgeous cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden are in full bloom.
While the public is not able to enjoy the flowers this year, Eyewitness News was allowed inside to capture some of the beauty.
The garden is closed to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's to hoping the park will be full of visitors enjoying the vibrant display this time next spring.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Cherry blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden now in full bloom
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More