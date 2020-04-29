Weather

Cherry blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden now in full bloom

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The gorgeous cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden are in full bloom.

While the public is not able to enjoy the flowers this year, Eyewitness News was allowed inside to capture some of the beauty.

The garden is closed to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's to hoping the park will be full of visitors enjoying the vibrant display this time next spring.

