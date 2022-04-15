Mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old boy's death on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11745419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A mother and her boyfriend from New Jersey were charged on Long Island with murdering her 5-year-old son.Valeria Owusu, 26, and 27-year-old Emmanuel Addae, who live in Orange, New Jersey, are charged with second-degree murder.Suffolk County Police said a 911 caller reported that a 5-year-old child was unresponsive inside an apartment in Brentwood back on April 21, 2021.The child was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.An autopsy revealed that 5-year-old King Owusu had blunt force drama throughout his body.----------