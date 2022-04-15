Mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old boy's death on Long Island

Valeria Owusu, 26, and 27-year-old Emmanuel Addae, who live in Orange, New Jersey, are charged with second-degree murder.
Suffolk County Police said a 911 caller reported that a 5-year-old child was unresponsive inside an apartment in Brentwood back on April 21, 2021.
The child was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy revealed that 5-year-old King Owusu had blunt force drama throughout his body.
ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip