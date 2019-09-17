Child dies after car jumps curb, strikes stroller in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A child has died after a vehicle involved in a two-car crash jumped a curb and struck a stroller in the Bronx.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. near E. 216th Street and White Plains Road in Willaimsbridge.

The mother took her child to the hospital after getting into a private car, a witness said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

