Child dies after car jumps curb, strikes stroller in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A child has died after a vehicle involved in a two-car crash jumped a curb and struck a stroller in the Bronx.
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. near E. 216th Street and White Plains Road in Willaimsbridge.
The mother took her child to the hospital after getting into a private car, a witness said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story.
