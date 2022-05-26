1-year-old child and mother hit by car and critically injured on Staten Island

The 31-year-old mother and the approximately 1-year-old baby were struck by a car at the intersection of Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue at 7:05 a.m. Thursday.
The child was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition. The mother was also injured.
The driver stayed at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.
