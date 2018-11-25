Children find woman's burning body in wooded area on Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating the death of a woman who was apparently set on fire on Staten Island.

Investigators say firefighters were called to a small fire in a wooded area at Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street in Tottenville after children discovered the body.

FDNY found a partially-clothed woman's body on fire when they arrived.

The identity of the woman's body has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

