Children find woman's burning body in wooded area on Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --Police are investigating the death of a woman who was apparently set on fire on Staten Island.
Investigators say firefighters were called to a small fire in a wooded area at Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street in Tottenville after children discovered the body.
FDNY found a partially-clothed woman's body on fire when they arrived.
The identity of the woman's body has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made.
