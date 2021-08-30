Coronavirus News: Children with COVID-19 hits second highest mark on record

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The U.S. continues to see a concerning surge in children with COVID-19 as schools reopen and students head back to class.In a newly released weekly report, which compiles state-by-state data on COVID-19 cases among children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) found that just under 204,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week, marking the second highest week on record.After declining throughout the early summer, new child cases have increased "exponentially," the organizations said, with over a five-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22 -- a 427% increase in the weekly rate.Since the onset of the pandemic, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, children represented 22.4% of all reported COVID-19 cases.At this time, severe illness due to COVID-19 remains "uncommon" among children, the two organizations wrote in the report.According to the nearly two dozen states, which reported pediatric hospitalizations, 0.1%-1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization. Similarly, in states which reported virus-related deaths by age, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.In the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, the latest data from White House COVID-19 Team shows hospitalizations among people under age 17 have been on the increase since mid-July.As of August 28, they had returned to levels not seen since May, but still below the peaks in April and last September.