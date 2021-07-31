gun violence

Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing at Louisiana concert

EMBED <>More Videos

Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing at Louisiana concert

COLFAX, Louisiana -- A musician known for his hip-hop-infused zydeco sound throughout southeast Texas and Louisiana was hospitalized late Friday after he was shot while performing, family members. said.

Chris Ardoin was on-stage at an event in central Louisiana when approximately 20 gunshots rang out from the crowd, according to Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Ardoin and a 14-year-old child were struck and were both hospitalized. There was no word on the child's condition, but authorities told KALB-TV their injuries were "moderate."

"Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage," Ardoin's wife, Kerri, said in a Facebook post. "Doctors said thankfully he's a built guy. The bullet didn't penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs."



Investigators did not believe either victim was a target, McCain said.

The gunfire caused a panic among the crowd of concert-goers, according to the sheriff's office.

"There were thousands of people at the event and many of them immediately began trying to leave," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

His group was the headliner act for the Zydeco Bike Fest, a two-day event outside Colfax, a town of around 1,500 people north of Alexandria in central Louisiana. It's approximately 200 miles northeast of Houston.

Ardoin and his band, Nustep Zydeko, are frequent performers in the Houston area and had most recently played here this past week.

"Pray for my Boss Chris Ardoin," guitarist Jeston Andrews posted along with a video of Friday night's performance. "We Need All Prayers,"

Deputies caught two armed men as they tried to flee the festival area, but it wasn't clear if they were the shooters. Both faced assault charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concertgun violencemusicshootinghip hopman shot
GUN VIOLENCE
NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect
Teen shot in leg in NYC; Suspect on the run: Police
Man shot by stray bullet while lying in bed in NJ
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
TOP STORIES
Several injured after bus crashes into light pole in NYC: Officials
Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded
Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID
Florida new national epicenter after record number of new COVID cases
TikTok star shot in CA movie theater dies after days on life support
AccuWeather: Evening thunderstorm
Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in NYC
Show More
COVID Updates: FDA fast-tracking full approval for Pfizer vaccine
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?
Pedicab driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
More TOP STORIES News