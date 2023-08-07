Chris Christie gift handwritten note from Jon Bon Jovi to Ukrainian President Zelensky

In an interview with CNN, Christie says the song, "It's My Life," represents how Americans feel about the cause Ukranians are fighting for.

UKRAINE (WABC) -- Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Chris Christie says he gave a very special gift to Ukranian President Volodymr Zelensky.

Zelensky was gifted a handwritten note from Jon Bon Jovi, containing the lyrics to "It's My Life."

In an interview with CNN, Christie says the song represents how Americans feel about the cause Ukranians are fighting for.

Christie became the second Republican presidential candidate to visit Ukraine, after former Vice President Mike Pence visited in June.

